Norman Scott Brown
1952 - 2019
Norman Brown (aka "Basic Brown"), a native son of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2019. He was born April 7, 1952 to parents Catherine Jane Brown and Donald Ward Brown. Norman graduated from Thurston High School, attended Oregon State University, and worked as a roofing contractor for River Roofing for many years.
His love of the Pacific NW included fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening, and panning for gold, activities he shared with his many friends and wife. Although he retained a tender spot for the OSU Beavers, he was a loyal U of O Duck fan. He worked and played hard and loved life. He will be missed.
Norman is survived by his wife and partner in life, Neola Wheeler, his older sisters, Marsha Fisher and Gayle Clady, many cousins, nieces and nephews and several life-long buddies.
The family would like to especially thank his final Adult Care Providers, Patrick and Suzette Perry, and the many services provided by Peace Health Hospice.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 16 to July 18, 2019