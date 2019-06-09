|
Nyla Jean Rettinger
September 24, 1939 -
May 26, 2019
On May 26, 2019, our sweet, beautiful, loving Mom, Granny, best friend and fiance passed away at age 79, after a long courageous battle with heart disease. Nyla was born Sept. 24, 1939 to Robert L. and Dorothea Marchbank. She had 2 sisters, Nova and Patti.
She attended Willamette High School and married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Rettinger, on Nov. 10, 1956. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his death in 2006.
She is survived by her daughter Tami Francone (Gary) and son Scott Rettinger (Diana). Her grandkids Tierney Francone (Ryan), Tanner Francone (Jasmine), Lindsay Brophy (Mike) and Jesse Rettinger (Amy). She also has 3 great-grandkids Jarrah and Saylor Brophy, and Payton Rettinger.
Nyla is also survived by her loving fiancé, Jim Asplund, who she has been with since 2010. They enjoyed spending time boating, fishing, EM's games, and spending time with Jim's family and many friends. She is also survived by her sister Patti Mason (Mike).
She will be missed by all who loved and cared for her. She will be remembered for her sweet and happy nature and as a source of great advice for anybody that needed a shoulder to lean on. She was the best Mom and Granny to all of us.
A Thank You to Lone Oak Assisted Living for giving her and Jim a place to continue their love story.
No public services are planned at her request.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 9, 2019