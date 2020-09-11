1/1
Oldie "Doodie" Letts
1920 - 2020
Jan. 22, 1920 - Sept. 1, 2020
Oldie M. "Doodie" Letts, 100, of Eugene died of natural causes in her home on Sept. 1, 2020. She was born to Sinclair and Olga (Petersen) Morris in Florence, OR, on Jan 22, 1920. She attended Siuslaw High School and graduated valedictorian in 1937. During high school she reported on Florence news for the Eugene Register-Guard. After graduation she worked in the City Recorder's office and was a type setter for the Siuslaw Oar (now the Siuslaw News). She married Charles Letts of Camden, NJ, in 1939. After living in Florence, the couple resided on the east coast before returning to Oregon, eventually settling in Gardiner and later, Reedsport. They had seven children. Charles preceded her in death in 1991. Survivors include her sons, Charles Letts of Eugene and Ed Letts of Ban Pong Daeng, Thailand; daughters, Mary Botcheos of Welches, Anna Allison, Amy Bartlett and Francie Post of Eugene, and Kate Dishion of Coquille; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her kind nature, her love of reading and traveling and her wry wit. A funeral Mass was held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Eugene and her body was interred in the mausoleum at Dunes Memorial Chapel in Reedsport. Memorial contributions can be made to RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) to help families separated at the border. Their welfare was a concern of hers until her death. RAICES, 1305 N Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78212.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunes Memorial Chapel
2300 Frontage Road
Reedsport, OR 97467
(541) 271-2822
