Oliver Fleshman
1959 - 2020
Oliver was born in Sacramento California on June 23 1959 to Keith and June Fleshman. He is the elder brother to Tom Fleshman of Eugene OR , Susan Sanchez of Eugene OR and Bitsy Bullock of Salem OR. He is preceded in death by his Mother June.
Oliver grew up overseas in Congo and Ethiopia before settling in Oregon. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1976. He went to college in Bend Oregon before joining the Army and becoming an airplane mechanic. He worked at Boeing and later became a landscaper to combine outdoor life with career.
In his personal life Oliver participated many and varied outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, skiing, weaponry, paragliding and off-road wheeling. He also was a member of the Lane County Search and Rescue.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home Inc
306 Washington St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 928-3349
