|
|
Opal was a proud fourth generation Oregonian, born to Elmer and Nina Mitchell of Crow. She lived most of her life in Lane County where she raised her family in Springfield and Pleasant Hill. As her dreams shaped her future, she was able to travel to Europe, the Mediterranean, Israel and Egypt. In addition, she enjoyed touring the United States, visiting all 50, and wintered several years in Arizona. She is survived by Darliss Saylor (Warren) of Lakewood, WA; David Millard (Karen) of Redmond, OR; Stanley Millard (Shere) of Lincoln City, OR; and Randy Millard (Donnie) of Florence, OR. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great -grandchildren. She will be missed by her large extended family who live around the globe. A graveside ceremony will be held at Gates Cemetery, in Crow, on Tuesday, June 25th, at 3:00 p.m.
Opal Verena Millard
January 15, 1927 -
June 12, 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 21, 2019