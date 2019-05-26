|
Oren A. "Pete" Peterson, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away from heart failure on May 8, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa, where he had been visiting family. He was fortunate to have been able to spend time with his father, step-mother, sister and brother while there. Pete had just celebrated his 70th birthday the previous weekend surrounded by loved ones including his wife, four of his children and two of his grandchildren.
After high school, Pete dropped out of college and traveled across the US several times eventually ending up on the west coast. In between protesting the war in Vietnam, he lived in communes, picked fruit, planted trees and developed many long-lasting friendships along the way. He ended up in Cottage Grove where he settled down and started a family, working in mills for 20 years to support them. During this time he coached many youth sports teams including those of his children. He thoroughly enjoyed coaching, which came through later in his teaching career.
Pete eventually returned to college in the 1990s, earning a BA in English from the
U of O, and MA in Teaching from OSU. He taught school primarily in Lane County for 25 years. Pete loved teaching and remembers many of his students fondly. The last 10 years of his career were spent at Churchill and then Sheldon High School, both in Eugene, OR. After college, Pete had settled in Eugene, where he lived for 21 years. He had recently retired and had begun to enjoy a relaxed lifestyle with his wife and his dog Ruby.
Pete's great love was music. He volunteered at KRVM radio station in Eugene for nearly 20 years. He eventually secured the 5 pm to 7pm spot on Wednesday evenings for his show "Bump Skool" where he played his favorite funky hits for an ever-growing audience. He also shared a late-night show "Grooveland" with other DJs. In his off time Pete could be found at his computer, reviewing new music and enjoying the older hits but
always keeping track of the sounds he would share on the air. Pete is survived by his wife and partner of 21 years, Cindy; sons Michael, Oren Silas and Nathan, daughters Beth and Rebecca; grandchildren Raven, Alva and Theo; his children's mother Donlynna; sisters Thea and Laura, brothers Thomas, David and Brendan; father Oren Sr. and wife Patricia; as well as his relatives' partners, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth, his brother Paul and his sister Ellen.
According to his wishes, there will be an informal celebration of life to be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Armitage Park, Area H from 1pm to 8pm. Please feel free to drop by and spend a few minutes or a few hours sharing favorite memories or stories about Pete and sharing food and drink with his family and friends.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 26, 2019