Orion Evans McMahon
9/28/1974 - 9/11/2019
Orion Evans McMahon has passed away peacefully at home with his devoted wife at his side, attended by family & countless faithful friends.
Orion was born & raised in Eugene, OR, & lived his professional life as a pilot. He graduated Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 1997 & was employed by United Airlines.
His passions & talents were widespread. His look on life as unique as it was inspiring. His genuine & infectious spirit was inescapable & enduring. His irrepressible joy for life & love of his family, & wide circle of friends, was exhibited daily. The lives he touched are beyond measure & he leaves behind the noblest of legacies: an ocean of lives forever changed & inspired & a memory that shall never fade.
"Only from the heart can you touch the sky" Rumi
Orion is survived by his cherished wife & daughters Michelle, Solana & Kelia of San Clemente, CA; parents Diane Evans of Eugene OR, & Michael & Marilyn McMahon of Eden Prairie, MN; siblings Asa & Zoe Wigney & Soleo Evans of Eugene, OR, & Tim & Madi McMahon of MN; aunt Cathy & his inspirational grandparents Ivan (deceased) & Beverly Evans of Fallbrook, CA.
"Wheels up dear Orion- we will find you shining brightly in the night sky."
A paddle out & celebration of life is Nov. 2 in San Clemente, CA. Information @ gatheringus.com
