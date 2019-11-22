|
Otto Weber Jr.
05/27/1934 - 11/16/2019
Otto 'Duke' Karl Weber Jr. of Springfield passed away peacefully on November 16th, 2019; he was 85 years old. Otto came into the world on May 27th 1934 - 'it was a Sunday' as he always said with a smile on his face - in San Francisco, California to Otto Karl Sr. and Elizabeth Mae (McNeil) Weber.
Duke graduated from Eugene High School in 1951. He served in the army for two years and on his return from service he returned to Thompson Music Store down town Eugene and followed his passion for music. He then worked in the drywall business and developed and manufactured a tool for hanging drywall. His other passion was Long Distance Target shooting and his expertise in this field led him to travel extensively, representing the USA, to Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and England where he met his wife Evelyn. He returned to England every year for 40 years representing his country. His shooting accomplishments were many including trophies and many, many medals.
With his best friend Bill Hanson, his Buddy from childhood, he participated in Competitive High Power shooting and afterward having a glass of good red wine together.
Duke developed his own company in the shooting field, researching and importing sighting systems from England and Europe and furnishing equipment for teams and individual competitors.
Being a member of the British Motor Car Club of Oregon he enjoyed the trips and picnics in his MG, meeting up with friends and his best buddy Bill.
Duke is preceded in death by his father Otto Karl and mother Elizabeth Mae. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Frances and sister Louise Marian George, daughter Lauretta Melanie and son in law Stephen Inman, grandson Corey Inman and, in England, son Colin Roger Parks, daughter in law Amara Torres Parks, grandson Taylor Parks and granddaughters Luca Parks and Mia Parks.
The Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 o'clock on December 6th 2019 at Andreason's Cremation and Burial Services 320 N. 6th Street, Springfield, OR 97477.
An additional celebration will be held in 2020 at Bisley Rifle Range in the United Kingdom.
The family appreciated the help and support of Sacred Heart Hospice and in place of flowers please send donations to Peace Health Medical Center Sacred Heart Hospice, 677 E 12th Avenue, Suite N-10, Eugene, OR 97401, Eugene Mission 1542 W. 1st Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019