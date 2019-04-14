|
Pamela Adams was born to Thomas Adams and Barbara Mulvanity on January 30, 1947, in Nashua New Hampshire. At seven she and the family headed to California on Route 66; after a year the family returned to New England. Then back to Washington State for a year, where she lost her father. The family then went to Ventura. She attended the Academy of Saint Catherine's by the Sea. She attended UCSB and became a teacher in South Central Los Angeles. At this point she developed a mental illness. After many years she came to Eugene, Oregon. She worked as a peer advocate at ShelterCare a non-profit that serves people with mental illness. Her experience allowed her to make a tremendous difference in the lives of the program residents. In her daily interactions with people whether friends or strangers, Pam had an amazing ability to help people see the humor in life and laugh with her. Pam died peacefully March 15, 2019. Leaving behind her brother Tom, nieces Tomalyn and Carol, nephews Sean, Scott and Jake and her great nieces Ashlyn and Madelyn. Friends may make a donation in Pam's name c/o ShelterCare, 499 W. 4th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401.
Pamela Adams
1947 - 2019
