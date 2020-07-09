1/
Pamela Jo Nelson
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Jo Nelson
4/6/1959 - 6/8/2020
Pamela Jo Nelson, 61 of Junction City Ore. died June 8th, 2020 of sudden unknown medical complications attributed to lupus.
Pam was born to Larry and Leona Nelson in Astoria Ore., April 6th 1959. In her teen years she was Honored Queen of Job's Daughters, an avid majorette, and actively an accomplished tennis player. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1977, and in 1981 she graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.S. in Psychology, the first of her family to do so. After graduation she moved to Portland where she worked for the White Shield Center shelter for girls.
She then moved to Coos Bay and while working for Children's Services Division in 1988 she met love of her life, Catherine Gardner, and in 1989 their daughter Alexandra Gardner-Nelson was born.
In 1997 the Gardner-Nelson family moved to Northampton Mass., where they remained for 15 years until Cathy was forced into an early retirement and the family returned to Oregon.
Pam was an exceptional woman who conquered many physical and emotional trials. Her creative passions (including but not limited to sewing, crocheting, and needlepoint), ingenuity, wit, humour, and contagious laughter inspired all around her.
Preceding her in death is Wife and Life Partner of 23 years, Catherine (Cathy) Gardner.
Pam is survived by Daughter, Alexandra currently in Seattle Wash; Parents Larry and Leona Nelson Junction City, Ore.; Sister Teresa Renshaw of McMinnville Ore; Brother Robert Nelson of Junction City Ore., and 6 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers a gofundme has been created for memorial expenses and various Human Rights charities. For more information and updates, please visit gofundme.com/f/pamela-jo-nelson-memorial
Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home
480 West 7th Street
Junction City, OR 97448
(541) 998-2152
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved