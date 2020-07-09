Pamela Jo Nelson
4/6/1959 - 6/8/2020
Pamela Jo Nelson, 61 of Junction City Ore. died June 8th, 2020 of sudden unknown medical complications attributed to lupus.
Pam was born to Larry and Leona Nelson in Astoria Ore., April 6th 1959. In her teen years she was Honored Queen of Job's Daughters, an avid majorette, and actively an accomplished tennis player. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1977, and in 1981 she graduated from the University of Oregon with a B.S. in Psychology, the first of her family to do so. After graduation she moved to Portland where she worked for the White Shield Center shelter for girls.
She then moved to Coos Bay and while working for Children's Services Division in 1988 she met love of her life, Catherine Gardner, and in 1989 their daughter Alexandra Gardner-Nelson was born.
In 1997 the Gardner-Nelson family moved to Northampton Mass., where they remained for 15 years until Cathy was forced into an early retirement and the family returned to Oregon.
Pam was an exceptional woman who conquered many physical and emotional trials. Her creative passions (including but not limited to sewing, crocheting, and needlepoint), ingenuity, wit, humour, and contagious laughter inspired all around her.
Preceding her in death is Wife and Life Partner of 23 years, Catherine (Cathy) Gardner.
Pam is survived by Daughter, Alexandra currently in Seattle Wash; Parents Larry and Leona Nelson Junction City, Ore.; Sister Teresa Renshaw of McMinnville Ore; Brother Robert Nelson of Junction City Ore., and 6 nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers a gofundme has been created for memorial expenses and various Human Rights charities. For more information and updates, please visit gofundme.com/f/pamela-jo-nelson-memorial
