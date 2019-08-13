Home

Pamela Kay Braun


1954 - 2019
Pamela Kay Braun
04/13/1954 - 08/04/2019
Pamela Kay Braun of Veneta passed away on August 4, 2019 from complications after surgery.
Pam was born April 13, 1954 in Eugene, OR to parents Bernie and Sheryl Braun of Veneta. Pam worked as a beautician for 26 years.
She is survived by her son Chris Braun, mother Sheryl Braun, sister Sharon Randall, brother-in-law Jeff Randall, brother David Braun, granddaughter Ashli Braun, 5 nieces, 4 nephews and her dog Gracie. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernie and sister Kathy Braun.
She will be missed. No service in planned.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2019
