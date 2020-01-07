Home

Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Pamela (Bales - Baker) Loberg


1949 - 2019
Pamela (Bales - Baker) Loberg Obituary
Pamela Loberg (Bales - Baker)
07/18/1949 - 12/30/2019
Pam passed away peacefully on 12/30 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Ruth Bales and brother Ron. She is survived by her husband Jerry Loberg Sr., her siblings Nate, Bedelia and Bonita, son Matt, grandson Khaleb and a large extended family. Pam was born and raised in Eugene, graduated from South Eugene HS in 1967 and worked as a hair dresser for many years. She loved the Oregon coast, cooking and dancing. She was an avid Duck football fan. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Please join us to celebrate Pam's life on Saturday Jan 11th @ 1:00 pm at Spencer Creek Lutheran Church 8628 Pine Grove Rd Eugene Or.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
