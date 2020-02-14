|
|
Parker Emerson Ashford
April 28, 2012 - January 16, 2020
Parker was born in Springfield, OR to parents Jeff and Shauna Ashford. He passed away, age 7 in Eugene, OR, due to complications from influenza B with his mom and dad by his side. Those who knew Parker knew him as an old soul who left an outsized mark during his time with us. His companionship brought out the best in others, and he found a special joy in befriending those who, for whatever reason, friendship did not always come easily.
He loved Minecraft, where his father would often find him testing the limits of the video game by exploring the "edge of the world". He was a natural at ga-ga ball on the playground, often using his signature move. He loved school and looked forward to his time with friends and teachers each day.
Most of all, Parker loved-and was loved by- his family. Parker was selfless and generous, when he gave you a hug, it was with his whole self and you knew that it was genuine. He is survived by his parents Jeff and Shauna (Norris) Ashford and his dog Filbert. He is also a beloved grandson, nephew, and cousin, and is survived by his grandparents, Dee Ashford (Searles) and Chuck and Susan (Auxier) Norris. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Gary Ashford.
A celebration of life will be held Feb 22, 2020 at Along Came Trudy 3-6pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Parker Emerson Ashford Memorial Fund at OCCU to assist in establishing a local charity in his name.
