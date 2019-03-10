Home

Pat Jean Kerr


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pat Jean Kerr Obituary
Pat passed away February 5, 2019, following a stroke with her family by her side. She was celebrated by friends and family on January 20, 2019, at her 70th wedding anniversary with Gordy. The family will memorialize her life at the coast in late June. Pat will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, a cherished "Grandma Bubbles", a caring aunt and a good friend. She leaves three children: Sarah Kerr-Daly, John Kerr and Jackie Kerr Hammond, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access her obituary and sign her guest book at musgroves.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019
