Pat Schneider
12/25/1927 - 12/29/2019
A wonderful mother who believed in helping others and paying it forward. Pat lived her life exactly as she wished, surrounded by family and friends. Mom always said, "there are only two ways to live your life: As though nothing is a miracle, or as though everything is a miracle."
Pat was born on Christmas Day in 1927 in Twin Falls Idaho, to Floyd and Vida Campbell. She grew up in Idaho and Oregon with her sister Virginia and two brothers, Richard and Floyd Jr. She graduated from Klamath Falls Union High School in Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1945. She met her husband James Schneider in 1944, and they were married in Klamath Falls Oregon in 1945, while he was on leave from the Navy while serving our country during WWII. Her husband of 71 years proceeded her in death in 2016.
Pat was a member of the First Christian Church in Eugene for over 50 years. She loved the Lord and lived out her faith every day. Pat was a Church Deaconess, served on the Church Board of Directors and assisted with her friends of the church in many wedding celebrations and memorial services. Some of her best friends for over 50 years were members of the First Christian Church. She also volunteered at her children's schools, served on the PTA Board and worked at Lane County Elections Office as a Voter Precinct Member.
Pat loved the outdoors, spending time fishing at the high lakes or at the coast catching salmon, she also loved gardening and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies. Pat loved to be with people, always had a smile to share and find out what they were doing. She loved each and every day.
Her life was centered around her family. Pat is survived by her daughter Cathy Schneider of Eugene, her son Michael and wife Kari Schneider of Bend, Oregon and son Jim and wife Kathy Schneider of Eugene, Grand Son Brian and wife Keri Schneider of Eugene and 4 Great Grand Children, Kellen and Sidney Schneider, Natalie Schneider and Olivia Schneider. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, two brothers, her husband and her grandson Jimmy Schneider.
The family would like to thank the following angels at Junction City Retirement Center for the compassion, love and support they provided to Pat over the last three and half years: Jeanae Bellinger, Nanette Bordner, Chreyle Brumback, Tosha Carter, Kady Conn, Morgan Crossley, Rikki Door-Haag, Michelle Harwood, Victoria Raizza Hernandez Garcip, Marissa Ingram, Debbie Jarred, Katelyn Jasper, Noelle Jendraszek, Mindy Maxon, Tabetha May, Jacquie McCord, Adelle McCranie, Kira Millar, Travis Page, Peggy Peterson, Morgan Rinn, Laura Roederer, Michelle Rogers, Cameron Smith, Sarah Spencer, Kellen Trout, Dana Wentworth Bellinger, Kathleen Whitman, Jen Ward.
In addition, we would like to thank Sacred heart Hospice for their many hours of medical and spiritual support in Pats final hours.
At Pats request, there will be a family service only, at a later date.
The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to Kid Sports, 2190 Polk Street, Eugene, Oregon in the name of the Jimmy Schneider Scholarship Fund.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 12, 2020