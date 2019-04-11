|
|
After an 18 month battle with cancer, Patty was carried home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 31, 2019 at 1 pm.
Patricia Louise Seifert
"Aunt Patty"
May 31, 1955 -
March 31, 2019
Patty was born on May 31, 1955 in Eugene, Or. to Claude & Rhoda Pearce, Born the youngest of five.
Patty attended Harrisburg School and graduated in 1973. She participated in 4H with her horse "Babe". Patty and Babe won many trophies and ribbons together.
Patty, married the love of her life: Ken Seifert on June 1, 1974. Ken and Patty had two children; Katie and Sam. Patty & Ken spent 27 years farming side by side. Patty then went on to manage "Curves for Women" in Junction City, where she met and enjoyed training women on health & fitness machines. She and Ken lived in Junction City.
Patty, later provided elder care for several people. She was regularly involved in her church & community; tirelessly serving many in need and making countless people feel loved through her baking, gifts and service.
Patty is survived by her Husband: Ken, Daughter: Katie Stockwell, Son-in-law: Mark Stockwell & their 8 children, Son: Sam Seifert, Daughter-in-law: Danielle Seifert, Mother: Rhoda Wray, Sisters: Carol Wood, Ruth Seifert, Brother-in-law: Harry Seifert, Brother: Don Pearce, Sister-in-law: Loretta Pearce, Sister-in-law Kina Pearce, and the many people who affectionately know her as: "Aunt Patty".
Patty was preceded in death by her Father: Claude Pearce, Brother: Robert Pearce, and her Step-Father: Gene Wray.
A Celebration of Patty's life will be held 2:00pm April 27, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Tri-County. 255 Smith St., Harrisburg OR 97446
In lieu of flowers the family request a donation be made "In honor of Patty Seifert" to: Dove Medical
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 11, 2019