|
|
Patricia Ann Bryant
01/14/1941 - 11/27/2019
Patricia "Pat" Ann Bryant, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, at Elder Health and Living in Springfield, Oregon. She was born January 14, 1941, in Poteau, Oklahoma, the daughter of Melvin Baker and Irlene Adair. She was united in marriage to Roy "Gene" E. Bryant on December 6th, 1962, in Ventura, California. He preceded her in death August 30, 2015. They were married for 53 years. She is survived by her children and spouses, Kimberly (Gaius) Carper, Oroville, WA; Kelley (John) Hargett, Oakview, CA; John (Angela) Bryant, Bryan, TX; Kathryn (Curtis Mellor) Bryant, Cottage Grove, OR; and Kristi (Werner) Geisler, Cottage Grove, OR; 9 loving grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother John (Melinda) Baker; sister-in-law- Maggie (Bob) Lyons; and brother-in-law John (Carol) Bryant. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Baker and sister-in-law Jodi Bryant.Pat spent her younger years growing up in Poteau, then moved to Ventura at approximately 8 years old, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Ventura High School in 1959. Later she met Gene, married and raised their family until they retired and moved to Cottage Grove in 2003. She loved camping, spoiling her grandkids, gardening and being the hostess to many family events. She had many different interests in jobs until she settled into banking, where she stayed until she retired. Her celebration of life will be held at Smith-Lund- Mills Funeral Chapel, 123 s. 7th Street, Cottage Grove, OR, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020, at 11:00 am. Please access the online obituary at smithlundmills.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020