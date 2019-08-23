Home

Patricia Ann Posekany


1931 - 2019
Patricia Ann Posekany Obituary
Patricia Ann Posekany
6/17/1931 - 8/9/2019
Patricia Ann Posekany, 88, passed way in Eugene on August 9, 2019. Pat was born June 17, 1931 to Harold and Beatrice Whalen, in Boone, Iowa. She lived most of her adult life in the Salem area, where she worked for the State of Oregon. Pat loved her family and pets, music, flower gardening, ceramics, and her many friends. She was preceded in death by son, Rick. Survivors include: children Kimberly, Jean and Robert, 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and dogs Teddy and Tucker. Remembrances to www.hed-fh.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
