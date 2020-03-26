|
Patricia Barron
Pat passed away on March 21,2020 after a tough battle with ovarian cancer. Pat was born March 28,1938 in Klamath Falls, OR to Pinky and Lucile Barron and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter because of her love for fast pitch baseball she moved to Medford Oregon to pitch for the Dairy Maids in the Northwest League traveling to Northern Oregon, Washington and Canada.
Pat is preceded in death by brothers Vernon, Donald and her sister Sandra Barron all of Klamath Falls. She is survived by her nieces Bonnie Hull, Donna Huntsman, Linda McKeen, Karla Grimes, and Great Nephew Scott O'Neil all from Klamath Falls. She also leaves special friends Mary Brorby and Jan Hull.
Pat worked for Medford Steel until 1971 when she moved to Eugene to take a job with Farwest Steel where she worked for 34 years. Pat was the first woman Inside Sales Person in the state of Oregon before moving to the purchasing department for the rest of her career.
When Pat turned 40 she took up golfing and became quite an accomplished golfer playing Oakway, Diamond Woods, Inter City League and many other tournaments. She scored five holes in one over different courses.
Pat's wishes were to donate her body to OHSU for scientific research but was not able to do so because of the effects of the cancer. If you wish to honor Pats life there is a memorial in her name for where she spent time as a small child after being diagnosed with rickets. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020