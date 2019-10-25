|
Patricia Bedore
October 29, 1948 - October 22, 2019
Patricia "Pat" Bedore, a true champion of children, died unexpectantly at the age of 70.
Pat served as the superintendent of the Greater Albany Public Schools for eight years and shepherded the successful 2006 passage of a multimillion-dollar bond measure that resulted in Albany's first new school in over 30 years as well as other property improvements.
Born in Toledo, Oregon, to Raymond and Josephine (Day) Emerson, she was the second daughter of four and became her dad's 'boy'. She learned to fish, hunt, forage for mushrooms in the forest, pluck chickens and plant a garden with her father, a decorated veteran of World War II. Her mother instilled the love of reading. Every week the four Emerson girls walked to the nearby library with their mother, to exchange their well-read stack of books.
After finishing high school in Toledo, she moved to Eugene where she earned an undergraduate degree and master's in public education at the University of Oregon. Pat taught grade school in Junction City for 15 years and during this time met and married Dan Bedore. Together they raised their son Jason Henry.
Pat was an administrator in the Springfield School District prior to moving to Albany in 1997 as the GAPS assistant superintendent; she was appointed the superintendent in 2000 and retired after the 2007-2008 academic year. Ultimately, she served more than half her life -- 37 years -- as an educator.
Her local community involvement included the Greater Albany Rotary Club, Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and time as a member of the Samaritan Albany General Hospital Board of Directors.
In retirement Pat was a master gardener, yoga enthusiast, hiker, family cheerleader and coached her friends wherever needed. She and Dan traveled to warmer parts of the country but also to the UK, including Wales where the Emersons claimed their roots. She enjoyed playing online scrabble with friends from around the world and was always the first in her circle to embrace technology.
Pat had a remarkable ability to stay in touch with those she had known in her life: high school pals; coworkers from Springfield and Junction City; Albany friends who walked together three times a week.
Her capacity for caring was never more apparent than when she was a reunited with a son whom she had given up for adoption as a teenager. Mike Corcoran, his wife Kathy and their two children Meagan and Grant added even more joy to Pat and Dan's family. Granddaughter Meagan and husband Matt have two sons who affectionately call the Bedores their GGs.
Pat is survived by her husband Dan; son Mike and his family of Denver and Vancouver, Washington; son Jason and his partner Jennifer of Portland; and sister Karen Emerson of Newport.
Pat's sisters Casey Littleton and Sandra Parsons both died within the last 18 months, but in the true Pat way she was in communication with their families up until the day of her own death. Parents Ray and Josephine both died in Albany in recent years, with Pat coordinating their care.
The family will celebrate and honor her life with a private memorial. The truest way for you to remember Pat is to get in touch with a friend or family member you haven't been in contact with for a while.
You may also honor her contributions to education with a donation in her name to the scholarship fund of the Albany Public Schools Foundation, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, P.O. Box 156, Albany, Oregon 97321. The APSF currently has a program that will match your gift and award a one-time scholarship in Pat's name in the spring of 2020. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
