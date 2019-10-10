|
|
Patricia Brill
12/20/1928 - 8/5/2019
Patricia Ann (Koehne) Brill died peacefully in her sleep on August 5, 2019, in Springfield, OR. Pat was born on December 20, 1928, in Evansville, IN, and was the youngest of six children. She moved to Santa Monica in 1956 and married Thomas Brill. She raised three children and lived for over 40 years in California before relocating to Eugene, OR, in 1999.
Pat was a loving, thoughtful, supportive wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an active Navy League member while living in San Diego and environmental advocacy volunteer in Eugene. She also traveled to various countries performing with a Christian choir and often enrolled in adult education courses to satisfy her innate curiosity of the world.
She is survived by her children Tom, Monte and Charlotte Brill and her grandsons Jaxon and Charley rill. The family is holding private services.
A scholarship has been established in Pat's name through the American Junior Golf Association to benefit a deserving young golfer in Pat's home state of Indiana. Contributions may be sent to AJGA, 1980 Sports Club Drive, Braselton, GA 30517 or made on line at https://www.ajga.org/in-memory-of-patricia-brill.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019