|
|
Patricia Brown
3/17/1932 - 3/6/2020
Patty Brown, of Eugene passed away March 6 at the age of 87. Patty raised 6 children and is survived by her husband Jerry Brown and children Mike Brown, Colleen Halbrook, Tim Brown and Megan Girod. Patty was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children Julianne, Mark, Mary Eileen and her sister Joanne.
Patty was born in Chicago but grew up in Milwaukie Oregon. Her father was an army engineer in WWI processing lumber for foxholes. After High School she moved to Eugene to study secondary education at the University of Oregon. Here she met a young man on a blind date. His name was Jerry Brown and he had just returned from serving in Korea. They married and started a family.
In addition to raising 6 children, Patty served at the president of Chi Omega alumnae organization and served in the Junior Chamber of Commerce, hospital guild and the Lions Club. She was very socially active starting the Crazy Eights Bridge group and a Mah Jong group. Patty also enjoyed boating, golfing, and even got her pilot's license while in her 60's!
Patty was fun-loving and brightened many lives. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at St Paul's Catholic Church on 1201 Satre St, Eugene, OR 97401 on Tuesday, 3/17 at 10:30 AM.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Marist High School in lieu of flowers.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020