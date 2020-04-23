|
|
Patricia Carr Bowie
6/21/1923 - 4/3/2020
Patricia Carr Bowie passed away on April 3, 2020, at Elder Health and Living in Springfield, Oregon. She was born on June 21, 1923, in Richmond, Indiana, to Susan Brownell Carr and Willard Z. Carr. Her brothers were James Carr, Brownell Carr, and Willard Z. Carr Jr.
Pat got her Bachelor's in Spanish from the University of Michigan. She was 2 weeks short of graduating from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School when she married James Gordon Bowie. She raised three children: Sophia Susan Bowie-McCoy, William Bowie, and Craig Bowie in Los Angeles. Afterwards, she obtained a Ph.D. in history from the University of Southern California and taught part-time at Loyola Marymount and California Polytechnic at Pomona. She served as President of the Los Angeles Historical Society from 1982-4.
In 1995, Pat and Jim moved to Eugene, OR, where she became active with the Eugene Symphony Guild. Every year, she taught a session for Karen Olsen's 5th grade class at McCornack about her early childhood experiences with Orville Wright, one of the creators of the early airplane. Jim Bowie died in 2012.
Pat is survived by her 3 children, sons-in-law Thierry Cuille and James McCoy, as well as grandsons Spencer McCoy and Silas (and Rachel) McCoy and great-grandchildren Frazier and Mavis McCoy.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020