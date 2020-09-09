Patricia Cooper
April 13, 1925 - Sept. 8, 2019
Patricia Ann was born in Holdrege, Nebraska to Warren C. and E. Viola Tillman Renquist on April 13, 1925. She graduated from Holdrege High School in 1943, and attended Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln, Nebraska and the U of O in Eugene. Patricia married Eric Wm. Cooper on June 5, 1948 in Eugene and they raised three sons-–Stephen Eric, Douglas Warren, and Matthew James.
She chose to place the needs of her family first but when time allowed her favorite pastimes were baking, cooking, gardening, writing verse, and working in watercolor.
She was predeceased by husband Eric, son Steve, and siblings June (Brehm) and Warren Byron. She is survived by sons Douglas (Vickie) (in Portland), and Matthew (Sharon) (in La Grande), granddaughters Jennifer Cooper and Tamara Ball (Chris), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Springfield, Oregon.
Contributions in her memory can be made to any Animal Rescue or to a charity of choice
.
