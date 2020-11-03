Patricia D. Smith
September 12, 1943 - October 17, 2020
Patricia (Pat) Dianne Smith died on October 17, 2020. She had her close family with her when she passed and is now present with the Lord whom she loved.
Pat was born on September 12, 1943, in New York City to Earl and Lilian (Fox) Hartson. She was the youngest of three children, joining the family with her two older brothers Henry and Rex Hartson. In 1946, her family moved from New York to Port Huron, Michigan where they settled for the long haul. Pat graduated from Port Huron High School in 1961, then attended Bronson Methodist Hospital to pursue her RN which she received in 1965. While in nursing school, she met her husband Roger R. Smith, and they were married on August 15th, 1964. Pat and Roger then moved to Midland, Michigan where they started their family and remained there until 1972. Their three children were all born in Midland, sons Scott (1966) and Matthew (1968) and daughter Michelle (1971).
In 1972, Pat and her family moved to Pascagoula, Mississippi; then to Jonesboro, Louisiana in 1973, and finally, the family settled in Eugene, Oregon in 1981.
Pat's faith in Christ was a central aspect of her life. She accepted Him as her personal Savior as a young adult, and that faith was her guiding light throughout her life. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School in the primary and children's departments wherever they lived and even helped her husband with the church's middle and high school groups. At the First Baptist Church in Eugene, Pat oversaw the children's ministries for several years and she served as a discussion leader in Bible Study Fellowship and Springfield Community Bible Series. She often reflected on the wonderful friendships she cultivated as an active member of her church community and was very proud of those relationships as they grew within the presence of God and her faith.
Family and friendships were very important to Pat. She and her husband loved spending time with their loved ones. Their friendships knew no boundaries, as they acted as a host family for international students and church life groups for a number of years. Maintaining strong, loving relationships with those around her made Pat very happy. Pat also loved traveling with her family and friends. Some of her travels included visits to the Oregon Coast, Vancouver BC, the United Kingdom, Austria, and Switzerland. One of her most memorable and favorite travel experiences were the trips they made to the Holy Land.
Pat touched the lives of many in her life. Her warmth, sincerity, dedication, hospitality, sense of humor, and thoughtfulness made all those around her feel welcome. She had a way of bringing people together through her kindness, love, and incredible sense of humor. These attributes are what made Pat so special; and were what made her so loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Pat is survived by her husband Roger Smith of Eugene, her sons Scott Smith of Eugene and Matt Smith (Brian Johnson) of Portland, her daughter Michelle Smith (Stephanie Leupp) of Portland; granddaughters Kaitlyn Estep of Olympia, WA and Jessica Smith of La Pine; her great-grandchildren Jaydlynn Smith and Kolton Smith of La Pine; her brother Dr. Rex Hartson (Rieky Kerris) of Newport, VA; and the family of her deceased brother Henry Hartson. Pat also leaves behind many family members on her husband's side, who she loved dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 pm PST at Musgrove Mortuaries. Seating is very limited due to safety protocols, however virtual viewing of the service will be made available to anyone interested. **Please contact Roger Smith for more details to get access to the online service.** Donations to Camp Harlow in Pat Smith's honor are welcome and appreciated: https://campharlow.com/donate
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy