Patricia (Pat) Ellen Dover
1937 - 2019
Pat Dover passed away of age-related causes with her family by her side on June 21, 2019, at Sheldon Park Senior Living in Eugene, Oregon.
Pat was born in Coquille, OR, to Harold Glenn Horning and Ora Chamberlain Horning, but moved with her family to Portland, OR, where she grew up with her sisters, Linda (Lindy) and Sandra (Sandy). Through Linda's courtship and marriage, Pat met and married Taylor Carl (Carl) Dover and subsequently shared 54 years of marriage and 2 daughters. Pat's hallmark was that under her level outward demeanor lay a strong streak of determination and playful sense of humor. Even as Pat endured stages of dementia in her later years, wit and humor were her mainstay.
Pat was preceded in death by husband Carl (1930 - 2016) and her parents. She is survived by daughters Laurie Seals (Rod) and Cindy Lundeen (Michael); step daughters Connie Dover, Renae Dover, and Debbie Tappert (Robert); sister Linda (Lindy) Horning Dover (David); grandchild Jared Seals (Taelor); and many nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. Her sister Sandy Horning Bredesen (Robert) passed away July 3, 2019.
In honor of Pat's wishes, no service will be held. She is missed by her family, friends, and staff and administrators at Sheldon Park, to whom the family is deeply grateful. Gestures in memory of Pat are encouraged to be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019