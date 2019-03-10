|
|
Patricia Evelyn
May Gisborne
Patricia Evelyn May Gisborne was born in Portland, Oregon to Winifred L. May and Blanche Ross May on May 9, 1922. She passed away at Cascade Manor February 17, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Patty's family moved to Eugene when she was a young child, where they remained until Patty graduated from Eugene High School. The family then moved to Seattle in the early 1940's. While in Seattle, and to do her part in the war effort, Patty worked as a secretary at Boeing Aircraft. She was quickly promoted to inspecting the B29 bombers used in WWII. Never one to be intimidated, she held her own as the only female member of the inspection team.
Patty returned to Eugene to marry her high school sweetheart, F. Hartley Gisborne several months after he returned from the war in 1945. They bought a small sawmill in Cheshire which eventually became two mills and a dry kiln.
Her mother's influence filled Pat with a love for the arts and music. She graduated with both BA and Master's degrees in Art Education from the University of Oregon. She was a very talented artist, however, her first love was teaching art. Her first job after school was one she designed herself, working with school district 4J presenting a radio show for elementary age school children that focused on promoting art creativity in the classroom. After two years she became an art teacher at Sheldon High School in Eugene and remained until she retired, encouraging her students to "always think outside the box!" On her 80th birthday she received a drawing from a Pulitzer Prize winning political cartoonist with the caption, "You are the best art teacher I ever had." It was a prized possession.
This spirited lady was always ready to learn, travel, teach, discover and explore. Pat's passions were museums, opera and ballet. She and her sister, Marilyn, experienced the opera in Barcelona, Taos, New York and yearly in Seattle. She also enjoyed roaming the mountains and deserts of Eastern Oregon, exploring ancient Greek ruins and camping in New Zealand. She was also passionate about "birding" with her husband and gardening. Patty appreciated the challenge of the French group, painting with her art group and friends at Cascade Manor. She was a member of the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art and the University of Oregon's Alumni Association.
Patty was predeceased by her husband, Hartley; a sister, Marilyn Tlano and her brother, John May.
She is survived by her brother, Robert May of Colorado; son, David H. Gisborne, DMD and his wife Jo Collins, daughter; Marilyn Gisborne Ditto and her husband, DeWayne Ditto, MD; three grandchildren, eight greatgrandchildren and eleven nieces and a nephew.
Internment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland with her husband, Hartley. At that time a small, private gathering of family will be held. Musgrove Family Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Patty's family would like to thank the staff of Cascade Manor and Sacred Heart Hospice for their excellent care and making her final days comfortable. Cascade Manor even provided Patty the companionship of a pet cat, "Crackers."
Contributions may be made in her name to the Maude Kerns Art Center or Greenhill Humane Society.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 10, 2019