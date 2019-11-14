|
Patricia Hoge
08/21/1930 - 11/02/2019
In loving memory, the family of Patricia Hoge relates news of her passing on November 2, 2019, in Eugene, Oregon. Pat is survived by James A. Hoge - her husband of 67 years; son Mark and daughter-in-law, Sheila; granddaughter, Chloe; and grandson, Dante, also from Eugene; son Steve and daughter-in-law, Paula, from Chapel Hill, North Carolina; granddaughter, Natalie from Seattle; and grandson Duncan, from Portland, Oregon.
Born in 1930 in Evansville, Indiana, Pat taught Preschool and Kindergarten in several schools throughout the Vanderburgh County system, regularly employing her talents and her University of Evansville music degree on the classroom piano. She and her husband retired and moved to Oregon in 1989, but she was active in Garden Club Extension, PEO, and in the local Delta Zeta chapter.
From the earliest days of their marriage, Pat and Jim enjoyed a wanderlust that guided them through innumerable camping trips - in the heartland, the coasts, and parts of Canada. They also enjoyed traveling to many countries throughout the world.
Her sons recall camping adventures in National Parks and Forests and memorable brushes with nature's wide variety - the bull moose on the trail in the Tetons, Roosevelt Elk in Oregon, and the ever-present black pairs of the Smoky Mountains. These trips are so encompassed views from soaring heights, coastlines, riverbanks, and forests, and instilled a love of nature that continues in the lives of her family to this day.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019