Patricia "Trisha" Whitney
October 23, 1958 -
November 18, 2018
Patricia J. (Trisha) Whitney, founder and director of the Drinking Gourd Elementary School, passed peacefully at home in Eugene, Oregon on November 18, 2018. Trisha is survived by partner of 32 years, Do Mi (Barbara) Stauber; daughter Alexandra E. A. Whitney; father, Edward Whitney of Buena Park, California; and sister and brother, Laurie Neil of Carpinteria, California and Thomas Whitney of Placentia, California. Her mother, Marjorie Jeanne Whitney of Buena Park, California, predeceased her in 2017.
Born on October 23, 1958, in Downey, California, to parents Marjorie Jeanne (Smith) Whitney and Edward James Whitney, Trisha grew up in Buena Park, California. She spent her life teaching children. Early activities included tutoring and interpreting for Deaf children in the schools. In 1985 she became partners with Do Mi Stauber, and adopted daughter Alexandra in 1987.
In 1990, Trisha opened the Drinking Gourd Elementary School in Eugene, teaching the K-2 class. She established an individualized curriculum that met each child at their own level in each subject and in emotional/social needs, teaching conflict resolution, anti-bias understanding, and confidence through mutual encouragement. Before she died, a steady stream of parents and students of all ages came to her bedside to tell her how she had changed their lives.
There will be two celebrations of life on April 7 and May 4, the first focused on her life as a teacher and the second for family and community. All are welcome; please email [email protected] for more information.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Drinking Gourd School. The board is dedicated to continuing Trisha's ideals in providing a healthy school environment with quality education. All donations are tax-deductible. Please send to: Drinking Gourd Elementary School, 2809 Shirley St., Eugene, OR 97404.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019