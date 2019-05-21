|
Patricia Lee Knipe passed away April 19, 2019, age 73. Born November 15, 1945, Patty married Gary Knipe in 1969; they raised two children, Kirsten and Kyle. For 30 years, Patty developed thriving art programs for Mapleton & Siuslaw High Schools. A Patricia Lee Knipe Art Scholarship fund for Mapleton & Siuslaw HS seniors has begun; donations may be given at the June 1, 2019 Celebration of Life, Florence Events Center (2:00) or at Banner Bank.
November 15, 1945 -
April 19, 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 21, 2019