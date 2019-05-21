Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Knipe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Knipe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Knipe Obituary


Patricia Knipe
November 15, 1945 -
April 19, 2019

Patricia Lee Knipe passed away April 19, 2019, age 73. Born November 15, 1945, Patty married Gary Knipe in 1969; they raised two children, Kirsten and Kyle. For 30 years, Patty developed thriving art programs for Mapleton & Siuslaw High Schools. A Patricia Lee Knipe Art Scholarship fund for Mapleton & Siuslaw HS seniors has begun; donations may be given at the June 1, 2019 Celebration of Life, Florence Events Center (2:00) or at Banner Bank.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.