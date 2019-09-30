|
|
Patricia Marie Mahaffey
08/29/78 - 09/25/19
Patricia Marie Mahaffey was born Aug. 29, 1978 to Larry and Bonita Mahaffey. She lived her life in Eugene, OR. Graduated from Willamette High School. Lost her battle with tubular sclerosis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Survived by her mother Bonita Mahaffey, her uncle Leon Nichols, and lots of extended family. Please come join us for a celebration of life, Saturday, October 12th, at Crow Grange, 85994 Territorial Rd., OR 97402, from 12pm-4 pm. This will be a potluck, chicken will be provided. Come join Bonnie and I in celebrating her life.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019