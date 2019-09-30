Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crow Grange
85994 Territorial Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mahaffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Marie Mahaffey


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Marie Mahaffey Obituary
Patricia Marie Mahaffey
08/29/78 - 09/25/19
Patricia Marie Mahaffey was born Aug. 29, 1978 to Larry and Bonita Mahaffey. She lived her life in Eugene, OR. Graduated from Willamette High School. Lost her battle with tubular sclerosis on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Survived by her mother Bonita Mahaffey, her uncle Leon Nichols, and lots of extended family. Please come join us for a celebration of life, Saturday, October 12th, at Crow Grange, 85994 Territorial Rd., OR 97402, from 12pm-4 pm. This will be a potluck, chicken will be provided. Come join Bonnie and I in celebrating her life.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now