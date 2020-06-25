Patricia Mellott
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Mellott
September 5, 1936 - May 6, 2020
Patricia was born on September 5, 1936 in Roseburg, Oregon to Patrick and Florence Plueard. She passed away on May 6, 2020 of cardiac arrest.
She graduated from Roseburg High School.
She married Don Alden Mellott on July 31, 1955 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. They were married 46 years.
She was survived by 4 daughters. Teresa(Ken) of Springfield, Oregon. Maria Jolley(Matt) of Springfield, Oregon. Loretta Mellott of Missoula, Montana. Rosetta Rilet(Gary) of Springfield, Oregon. 1 son, Patrick Mellott(Nicola) of Eugene, Oregon. One foster daughter, Ricki DenOuden(Eddy) of springfield, Oregon. One brother Gerald Plueard of Seattle, Washington.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Patrick and Florence Plueard. Her husband Don Alden Mellott and a daughter Roberta, and her husband Ray Jackson. Also her sister-in-law Loretta Plueard.
She worked at Nicolai(Clear Fir) limber. She retired from there and moved to LaPine, Oregon where she spent the rest of her life.
Her hobbies were crafts, sewing, hunting, remodeling her home and having a family reunion every July.
She had 38 grand kids, and 48 great grand kids, and 6 great-great grand kids.
She attended St. Alice and Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
She is flying with her Angels now.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Memorial Chapel Inc
16468 Finley Butte Rd
La Pine, OR 97739
(541) 536-5104
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved