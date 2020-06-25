Patricia Mellott
September 5, 1936 - May 6, 2020
Patricia was born on September 5, 1936 in Roseburg, Oregon to Patrick and Florence Plueard. She passed away on May 6, 2020 of cardiac arrest.
She graduated from Roseburg High School.
She married Don Alden Mellott on July 31, 1955 in Cottage Grove, Oregon. They were married 46 years.
She was survived by 4 daughters. Teresa(Ken) of Springfield, Oregon. Maria Jolley(Matt) of Springfield, Oregon. Loretta Mellott of Missoula, Montana. Rosetta Rilet(Gary) of Springfield, Oregon. 1 son, Patrick Mellott(Nicola) of Eugene, Oregon. One foster daughter, Ricki DenOuden(Eddy) of springfield, Oregon. One brother Gerald Plueard of Seattle, Washington.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Patrick and Florence Plueard. Her husband Don Alden Mellott and a daughter Roberta, and her husband Ray Jackson. Also her sister-in-law Loretta Plueard.
She worked at Nicolai(Clear Fir) limber. She retired from there and moved to LaPine, Oregon where she spent the rest of her life.
Her hobbies were crafts, sewing, hunting, remodeling her home and having a family reunion every July.
She had 38 grand kids, and 48 great grand kids, and 6 great-great grand kids.
She attended St. Alice and Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
She is flying with her Angels now.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.