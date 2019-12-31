Home

Patricia Munden


1936 - 2019
Patricia Munden
01/14/1936 - 12/19/2019
I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.
I'd like to leave an after glow of smiles when life is done.
I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways,
Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.
I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun,
Of happy memories that I leave when my life is done.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
