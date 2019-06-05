|
|
Patricia "Pat" Spero (Green) passed away at home with family by her side under Compassus Hospice Care on May 10, 2019. Pat was born January 9, 1948, to Floyd & Twila "Jane" (Hardy) Green in Newport, VT. The family moved to Maine where she resided until moving to Oregon in 2000 with her late husband Herman "Mac" Spero. She moved to Montana in 2018 to live with family.
Patricia "Pat" (Green) Spero
January 9, 1948- -
May 10, 2019
Pat graduated from Northern Main Tech in Presque Isle, Maine in 1977 with an LPN degree. She worked at Cary Medical Center and Caribou Nursing Home for many years. She loved working with babies and the elderly. She resided in Limestone, ME until her marriage to Mac in 1994 when she moved to Fort Fairfield, ME. She also received her CDL license and drove over the road with Mac until their move to Oregon where she went on to become a Property Manager and Caretaker until her retirement in 2015. They lived in Eugene, OR until Mac's death in 2015. She moved to Minnesota in 2016 and then Montana in 2018.
Pat enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, knitting and sewing, reading, gardening, snowmobiling, bowling and traveling. She was a foodie who loved to dine out and enjoyed trying new recipes at home.
She is survived by her biological children: Raeline Regan, CT: Carlene (Darren) Haselhorst, MT: John (Patricia Letourneau) Spooner, ME: step-children: Jeff (Linda) Spero, OR: Teresa (Kenny) Pittman, ID; Sean (Heather) Spero, ID: Alicia Spero, ID and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers Floyd "Buddy" Green, ME and Paul Green, FL and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Thurs., May 16, at Smith Funeral Chapel, 3015 E. 3rd St. Laurel."
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 5, 2019