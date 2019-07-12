|
|
Patricia Sue Hamilton "Sue"
9/13/1938 - 6/29/2019
Patricia "Sue" Hamilton (80) passed away at 4:50 am on June 29th, 2019, two and a half years after her second cancer diagnosis, in the comfort of her own home, with her beloved poodle Louie by her side. Sue lived on her own terms until the end, leaving the planet in the place she loved most; her home.
Sue Hamilton was born in Missoula, Montana at 3:25 pm on September 13, 1938 to Lucille Lavina Jarrett and Elbert Dwain Hamilton. Sue's family moved to Reno, Nevada when she was a young child. Sue attended Reno schools through high school, where she was a talented band member, an accomplished athlete, a member of Rainbow Girls, and the driving force behind many other adventures that Reno folks still speak about to this day. Sue began working part-time during high school (Reno High School class of 1956) to help her divorced mother with expenses. She put herself though college (University of Nevada - Reno) working the 4:00 pm-midnight shift for Avis-Rent-A-Car at the airport.
When she moved to Eugene, OR in 1963 and entered the Ph.D. in English program at the University of Oregon, she received a number of teaching assistantships but eventually dropped out of graduate school. Until her retirement, she was employed in administrative/managerial positions at the University of Oregon, with her longest tenure being in the Psychology Department.
In 1973, Sue bought her house and was able to be 'pet central', enjoying various menageries of pets over the years. Here's to Hugh, Bear, Nigel, Poohbah, Blue, Megan, Suzie, Scarlett, Mr. Whiskers, Cozy & Louie. Of the latest trio -- the Siamese cat, the Shetland Sheepdog, and the Toy Poodle -- only the 14-year-old poodle remains, being cared for by a wonderful foster family associated with Hospice Pet Advocates.
In the last few weeks of her life, Sue could still whip out the answers to the Sunday NYT crossword in 15 minutes, narrowing her eyes at anyone attempting to assist. She lived life fully, always ready to enjoy a good book, an intriguing movie, entertaining conversation or Judge Judy. Sue's quick wit, tenacity and humor were greatly appreciated. She was loved by all who knew her.
Sue is survived by her cousin, Christine Gilroy, of Long Beach, CA. In Sue's honor, please make a donation to the Greenhill Humane Society or Hospice Pets Advocates.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 12 to July 14, 2019