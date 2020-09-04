1/1
Patricia "Patty" Tilton
1937 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Tilton
7/23/1937 - 8/25/2020
Patricia Jane "Patty" Tilton passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 with her Sons by her side.
Patty was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother with many extended. She embraced these rolls with tremendous pride and love as anyone who knew Patty could tell you. She was simply an incredible woman and we are all very lucky to have had her in our lives.
We will miss her being on earth with us tremendously, but will always know she is forever a part of us in our hearts. We all love you so very much Mother! Walk with Jesus as you Rest in Peace…
Funeral services:
Marcola Christian Church, Friday September 11th @ 1:00pm (Viewing: 12:00pm)
Committal to follow: Laurel Grove Cemetery
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
