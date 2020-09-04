Patricia "Patty" Tilton
7/23/1937 - 8/25/2020
Patricia Jane "Patty" Tilton passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 with her Sons by her side.
Patty was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother with many extended. She embraced these rolls with tremendous pride and love as anyone who knew Patty could tell you. She was simply an incredible woman and we are all very lucky to have had her in our lives.
We will miss her being on earth with us tremendously, but will always know she is forever a part of us in our hearts. We all love you so very much Mother! Walk with Jesus as you Rest in Peace…
Funeral services:
Marcola Christian Church, Friday September 11th @ 1:00pm (Viewing: 12:00pm)
Committal to follow: Laurel Grove Cemetery
