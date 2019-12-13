|
|
Patrick "Pat" Earl Castner
May 27, 1955 - December 4, 2019
Patrick "Pat" Earl Castner, age 64, died on December 4, 2019 in Eugene, OR due to natural causes. Pat was born on May 27,1955 in San Francisco, CA to Earl Elliott and Jacquelyn Marie (Stenehjem) Castner. After graduating from El Camino High School, Pat went on to become a painting contractor.
Pat loved God, and loved to read and write scripture from the Bible. He enjoyed working on and painting his bicycle, and nobody loved to laugh as much as Pat did.
Pat is survived in death by his son Anthony Patrick Castner of Citrus Heights, CA, daughter Tiffany Lynn Sutty of Pollock Pines, CA, brother Michael Albert Castner of RI, sister Cheri Duke-Rojas of El Granada, CA, 4 grandchildren, and 3 step-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
