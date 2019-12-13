Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Hills Cemetery Funeral Home & Crematorium
4810 Willamette St
Eugene, OR 97405
(541) 342-6853
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Castner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Earl "Pat" Castner


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick Earl "Pat" Castner Obituary
Patrick "Pat" Earl Castner
May 27, 1955 - December 4, 2019
Patrick "Pat" Earl Castner, age 64, died on December 4, 2019 in Eugene, OR due to natural causes. Pat was born on May 27,1955 in San Francisco, CA to Earl Elliott and Jacquelyn Marie (Stenehjem) Castner. After graduating from El Camino High School, Pat went on to become a painting contractor.
Pat loved God, and loved to read and write scripture from the Bible. He enjoyed working on and painting his bicycle, and nobody loved to laugh as much as Pat did.
Pat is survived in death by his son Anthony Patrick Castner of Citrus Heights, CA, daughter Tiffany Lynn Sutty of Pollock Pines, CA, brother Michael Albert Castner of RI, sister Cheri Duke-Rojas of El Granada, CA, 4 grandchildren, and 3 step-grandchildren.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -