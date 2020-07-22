Patrick Harrison
09/07/1943 - 07/18/2020
Patrick George Harrison passed on July 18, 2020 at the age of 76, succumbing to throat cancer that he had been fighting since April 2013. He had been clear until late 2017 when it returned. He had 2 bouts of radiation, one surgery, and one chemo treatment.
Pat's best years were his last 2 years in high school at Buschser in Santa Clara CA (1959-1961) where he excelled in football and student government as varsity captain and senior class President where he was responsible for his school's first off-campus Senior Ball at LaRinconada Country Club. He played years of slow pitch and fast pitch softball and hit the winning run to win the Sunnyvale Region Championship.
He is survived by his incredible Filipino wife of 25 years, Myrna Borbon Harrison and 14-year-old Maine Coon cat MaiLuv.
His older sister, Gwen Wilkins of Palo Alto, CA, his older brother, Wesley N. Harrison and his wife, Flo Harrison of Sunnyvale, CA, his 4 nieces: Claire Eckman of San Francisco, CA who helped him greatly in his fight with cancer, RaeMarie and Holly Munro of San Jose, CA and Renee McNiffe of Rochester, NY, as well as his Filipino family living in the Philippines who he has visited on occasion and who he loves dearly.
He has had a close, personal relationship with Jesus Christ ever since He showed Himself to Pat on June 25, 1953 riding on clouds and 45 minutes later was holding his maternal grandfather's hand as he lay dying of a brain tumor. His grandfather had not recognized anyone, not even his wife with whom he had 11 children, and only spoke of giant bugs and darkness, but when Pat took his hand, his grandfather lifted his head off his pillow, opened his eyes and whispered Pat's name. He fell back asleep and passed about 2 hours later. Pat has seen and spoke with his grandfather 3 times since his passing, and it was twice witnessed by others.
Pat spent most of his working life as a USPS clerk at Gateway Processing Facility in Eugene OR retiring on disability from cluster migraines in 2003.
Pat is the author of children's book, "Let The Children Come To Jesus", and under pseudonym, pgh, "Visions Of A Madman", with sarcastic subtitle, "a brief look into the schizophrenic mind" though he was never actually diagnosed. Funeral Arrangements in the care of Major Family Funeral Home, majorfamilyfuneralhome.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy