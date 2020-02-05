|
Dr. Patrick James Nestor
Dr. Patrick James Nestor, of Bellingham, WA, passed away January 7, 2020 in Seattle, WA. He was 51. Pat was a beautiful, kind man, a husband and a father, a son, and a physician. He found funny things in the most unexpected of places, and could make a whole room of people laugh with just a few words. He loved the outdoors where he sailed, hiked, skied, ran, and exercised his dogs. At home he was always engaged in a project; whether it be building a kayak, an amplifier, speakers, or woodworking. He was a baker of bread and pizza. He filled the house and our hearts with warmth. He valued taking his kids on one-on-one vacations and providing all types of travel experiences and memories for them to share together. He loved music, read constantly, and was always learning. He was fueled by Diet Dr. Pepper as those who worked with him knew so well. For more than 25 years he cared for his patients as he would his own family. He wanted the best for others and will be greatly missed. Pat was raised in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Chaminade College Prep High School, University of Chicago, and the University of Texas-San Antonio Medical School. Pat completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and he completed a fellowship in Hematology and Medical Oncology at Washington University. Pat is survived by his wife of 29 years, Linda Nestor, four children Sarah, Edward, Elliot, and Jeffrey (Bellingham, WA), mother, Rose Nestor (Eugene, OR), father, Jim Nestor (Stonington, CT), sister, Maureen (Jonathan) Sherman, and nieces and nephews, Jonah, Nora, Celia, and Burke (Eugene, OR). A celebration of Pat's life was held at the Port of Bellingham Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 North Harborloop Drive, Bellingham, WA Sunday January 26th at 11:00am. Burial was at Bayview Cemetery, 1420 Woburn St., Bellingham, WA, Monday, January 27th at 11:00 A.M. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to the The Community Boating Center, Bellingham WA and Bellingham Public Library, two of Pat's favorite places. Memorials made to a would also be appreciated. Please share your thoughts and memories of Pat online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
