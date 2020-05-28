Patrick Michael Goddard
1/10/1997 - 5/13/2020
Patrick Michael Goddard, son of Mike and Deanna Goddard died May 13, 2020 due to injuries in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born at Sacred Heart Hospital and lived his entire life in Eugene. He attended Irving Elementary School, Shasta Middle School and graduated from Willamette High School in 2015. He also attended Lane Community College and graduated with a degree in general studies.
Patrick had many interests but none topped his love for basketball. He played varsity basketball at Willamette High School and also played 2 years as a walk on while attending Lane Community College. He also loved hunting with his dad, guns, having nice clothes (especially shoes) and vintage cars. He bought a 1969 Camaro 2 years ago which was his pride and joy. He was well liked and had a lot of close friends and was very considerate and compassionate.
He is survived by his parents, sister Carly Goddard, Grandmother Betty Burch, Grandparents Del and Nancy Goddard and Roger and Nancy Snyder. He is also survived by his Aunt and Uncle Jennifer and Mike Lovely and his Uncle and Cousin Matt and Taylon Goddard.
He will be missed by everyone.
I love you Patrick (you will always be my most favorite boy in the whole wide world). Grandma Burch
A memorial service will be held later this summer.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
1/10/1997 - 5/13/2020
Patrick Michael Goddard, son of Mike and Deanna Goddard died May 13, 2020 due to injuries in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born at Sacred Heart Hospital and lived his entire life in Eugene. He attended Irving Elementary School, Shasta Middle School and graduated from Willamette High School in 2015. He also attended Lane Community College and graduated with a degree in general studies.
Patrick had many interests but none topped his love for basketball. He played varsity basketball at Willamette High School and also played 2 years as a walk on while attending Lane Community College. He also loved hunting with his dad, guns, having nice clothes (especially shoes) and vintage cars. He bought a 1969 Camaro 2 years ago which was his pride and joy. He was well liked and had a lot of close friends and was very considerate and compassionate.
He is survived by his parents, sister Carly Goddard, Grandmother Betty Burch, Grandparents Del and Nancy Goddard and Roger and Nancy Snyder. He is also survived by his Aunt and Uncle Jennifer and Mike Lovely and his Uncle and Cousin Matt and Taylon Goddard.
He will be missed by everyone.
I love you Patrick (you will always be my most favorite boy in the whole wide world). Grandma Burch
A memorial service will be held later this summer.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 28 to May 30, 2020.