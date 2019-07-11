|
Patrick James Simpson of Eugene died unexpectedly on July 2, 2019 of a heart attack. He was born August 3, 1940, in Ashland, Oregon, to Patricia Whitney Simpson and Alexander I. Simpson. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1958. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from the University of Oregon in 1962, and a Master's Degree in Physical Education from Indiana University. He served in the United States Army for twenty-six years, serving two tours in Vietnam and earning a Silver Star for gallantry in action. His most significant assignment was as commander of a rifle company in the First Cavalry Division (Airmobile) In Vietnam in 1966-1967. His other tours of duty included Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Lewis, Washington; Fort Gordan, Georgia; Fort Meade, Maryland; and overseas assignments in Berlin and Aschaffenburg, Germany. He taught Physical Education at West Point from 1974 to 1977. He retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1988 and moved to Eugene. He was a popular substitute teacher at Cottage Grove High School for over twenty years.
On July 27, 1967, he married Helga Susanne Schulz in Berlin, Germany. She survives him. In addition, he is survived by two daughters, Mary Anne Flynn (Bryan), Annapolis, Maryland; Kathleen Murray (Levi), Springfield; a son, Alex of Eugene; his twin brother, Donald (Jane), Edmonds, Washington; a sister, Alexis (Terry), Damascus, Oregon, three grandchildren, Whitney Murray, Patrick Flynn and Alex Flynn, and several nieces and nephews.
Patrick was a member of the West Coast Airborne Association, the Emerald Empire Chapter of Military Officers of America Association and the Cottage Grove Elks. In his leisure time, he enjoyed Fantasy Football, playing cards, and canning jams, jellies and his award-winning dill pickles.
A military service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Thursday, July 11,2019 at 11:30 AM. A memorial service will be scheduled later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emerald Empire Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA); PO Box 767; Eugene, OR 97440.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 11, 2019