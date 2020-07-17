Patrick Wagner
November 28, 1961 - July 2, 2020
Patrick Wagner, 58, was born in Flint, Michigan to Donna and B. Patrick Wagner and died July 2, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon after a severe depressive illness. He will be remembered for his fun-loving, compassionate, and carpe diem spirit.
Pat and his family resided in several midwestern cities prior to settling in East Grand Rapids, Michigan where he graduated from high school. He attended the University of Notre Dame and graduated with a degree in biology in 1984. He attended medical school at USUHS in Bethesda, Maryland for two years before discovering his true vocation of teaching. There, he met Fay Sunada and they were married on July 8, 1989. Pat accompanied her to her military medical duty stations in Iwakuni, Japan, San Diego, California, and Oak Harbor, Washington and always found a job as a teacher and/or running coach due to his charisma and lucky timing. During this time, Pat earned his Master's in Educational Leadership from Troy State University in 1991, and Pat and Fay had two sons, Tyler and Joe, born in 1993 and 1996.
When Fay left the military in 1999, the family settled in Eugene, Oregon where Pat thrived for 21 years at Marist Catholic High School as a biology teacher and cross country and track and field coach. There he shared his passion for evolutionary biology, the remarkable natural world, and personal growth through physical activity. Pat created community with the Marist "family," his teaching and coaching colleagues, dear friends and neighbors, St. Paul parish, the local Notre Dame Club, and his running buddies. He cared deeply for his students and adored his family. He believed in the power of the human spirit and cheered on all to reach for their highest potential.
Pat was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Fay Sunada, sons Tyler and Joe, his mother Donna, sisters Bethany Dines (Brian), Ann Louise Wagner, and Amy Wagner (Philip Nicol) and five nieces and nephews.
A virtual Celebration of Life is planned for late August. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be sent either to the Marist Foundation with checks made out to "Marist Foundation" with memo: "Pat Wagner Memorial Scholarship" at Marist Foundation,1900 Kingsley Road, Eugene, OR 97401 or to National Alliance on Mental Illness Lane County (namilane.org
) at 2411 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Eugene, OR 97401.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy