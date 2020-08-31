1/1
Patsee White
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
2/11/1937 - 7/26/2020
Patsee passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020.
She was born in Nashville Arkansas, the 14th child of James and Lila Campbell. She was 7 years old when her family moved to Springfiled Oregon where she attended school and began working as a car hop when she was just a teen.
Patsee married Harold White on October 27th 1960, Harold passed away in 1994. They had 3 children, 2 sons, Kevin and Kelly White both of Springfield and a daughter Kimberly Thielke of Eugene.
Patsee was blessed with 6 grandchildren who were her heart.
She worked for Sacred Heart Hospital and the SHARP unit as a housekeeper for 20 years before retiring in 1996 to become a full time Grammy. Her family and friends were her world, she loved everyone she met. She was a giver, she was love, she was pure sunshine. Patsee will be remembered for her sweet smile and contagious giggle and admired for her strength and selflessness.
The family will have a small gathering to celebrate her life Saturday September 19 at 12:00 at Island Park in Springfield.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
