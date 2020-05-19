|
Patsy Horton
December 6, 1931 - May 13, 2020
Patsy Horton passed away on May 13, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's Dementia. She was 88.
Patsy was born in San Juan Capistrano, CA to Patrick and Bessie Martin. She was the 4th of 5 girls, growing up in Springfield, Oregon.
Patsy met the love of her life, Harold Horton, in Roseburg, Oregon, and they were married June 8, 1980. Together they enjoyed fishing, hunting and motorhome travel. Patsy was a lifelong seamstress and crocheted afghans for all the family to each have at least one. They always had spoiled cats or dogs in their home.
Patsy started a career in banking in 1967, working in a variety of positions including teller, manager and loan officer. She retired from banking in 1991. In 2000, she and Harold moved to Springfield to be close to family. They enjoyed reconnecting with old friends and classmates.
Patsy was married and divorced from Dean Leavitt, father of Roxanne, Mark and Daniel. Patsy was also married and divorced from Richard Wasson, father of Scott.
Patsy is survived by husband Harold, daughter Roxanne Wasson of Boise Idaho, sons Mark (Catherine) Leavitt of Redmond, Dan (Brenda) Leavitt of Springfield, and Scott (Leslie) Wasson of Wilbur. Also survived by step-sons Jim (Brenda) Mcwhorter and Joe (Mary) Mcwhorter, both of Bakersfield, CA. She leaves 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Two sisters survive her, Jackie Chimenti and Frances Bingham.
In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held.
The family is deeply grateful to Jennifer Gilmore, who lovingly cared for Patsy at home and to the staff of Chateau Gardens Memory Care Community for their diligence during the Covid-19 Pandemic keeping the residents safe and the compassionate care, love and friendship Patsy received during her last months.
When you remember Patsy hum along with a country song. If you desire donate in her memory to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 19 to May 24, 2020