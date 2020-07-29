Paul Casper
1946 - 2020
Paul Casper passed away July 25, 2020 in Springfield, OR at the age of 73. Paul was born in 1946 in Idaho Falls, ID, to Thomas and Nellie Casper. He met his wife, Peggy, after returning to Idaho from college, and they married in 1971. Paul retired as Non-Ferrous Manager at Schnitzer Steel in 2011. Paul and Peggy have been residents of Springfield, OR for 46 years. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Nellie, and granddaughter Amelia. He is survived by his sister Karen, wife Peggy, daughter Poppy (Franz), son Peregrine (Leah), and granddaughters Elin and Avery. A celebration of his life will be postponed due to the current pandemic.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy