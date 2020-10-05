Paul E. Kelley
April 3, 1931 -
September 5, 2020
Paul E. Kelley of Eugene, 89, died September 5, 2020. Paul was born April 3, 1931 in Hastings, Michigan to Roy & Bernice Kelley. He graduated from high school in Middleville, Michigan in 1949.
Paul entered the Air Force in 1950 at the start of the Korean conflict and served as a Military Policeman. In 1955, after his discharge from the Air Force, he served as a police officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan for a few years. He later re-entered the Air Force and served as Security Police Officer and retired in 1972. He was stationed at numerous locations in the US and overseas. He had lived in Oregon since 1972. He worked as a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer for the State of Oregon from 1972 until his retirement as District Supervisor in 1993. He was a member of PERS and past member of the Fraternal Order of Police and Teamsters Union.
Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, baseball, watching TV, reading newspapers & magazines, and going out to his favorite restaurant, BJ's, for lunch every week with his wife, Yoko.
Survivors include: his wife, Yoko Haruta, sister Ellen Loftus of Battle Creek, Michigan, daughters, Christine Crockett of Salem, DeAnne Prince of Silverton, Patricia Kelley of Arizona, two grandchildren and one great- grandchild.
At his request, no service is held. His inurnment is at Lane Memorial Gardens.
