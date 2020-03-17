Home

Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Paul Floyd Laurence Hughes Jr.


1969 - 2020
03/26/1969 - 3/15/2020
Paul Floyd Laurence Hughes Jr., 50, of Cottage Grove, OR passed away on March 15, 2020 from cancer. He was born on March 26, 1969 in Cottage Grove, OR to parents Paul F. and Anita (Ward) Hughes Sr. Paul graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1987 and received a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Oregon. Paul married Kathleen L. Broyles on July 1, 1995 in Cottage Grove. Paul began his career with the fire department as a volunteer, serving for a number of years before being hired as a professional. During that time, he received two Volunteer Fire Fighter of the Year awards. He served as a firefighter and EMT for the South Lane County Community Fire & Rescue for over 25 years retiring as the Division Chief and receiving multiple fire department awards during his tenure. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his fire department community, camping, shooting and target practice with family and friends. Paul is survived by his loving wife Kathleen Hughes, his children; Joshua Larimore Hughes and wife Danielle, Brianna, Lacey, Brandon, Donald, Chad, Noah and Peter Hughes; his parents Paul and Anita Hughes; brother Jeff Hughes and wife Jennifer and 8 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel. Interment at Fir Grove Cemetery.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
